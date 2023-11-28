Brazil Game Awards: conheça os indicados da edição 2023

A- A+

Com o diferencial de possuir categorias voltadas ao mercado brasileiro, o Brazil Game Awards (BGA) divulgou nesta terça-feira (28) a lista dos indicados da edição de 2023 da premiação. Composto por mais de 20 categorias, o BGA traz os destaques do universo gamer durante o ano.

A lista de indicados foi composta por um júri independente formado por influenciadores, criadores de conteúdo e sites especializados em games.

Entre os destaques da premiação, estão o Baldur's Gate 3, da Larian Studios, e o Hi-Fi RUSH, produzido pela Tango Gameworks e Bethesda Softworks. Os jogos lideram o número de indicações e concorrem em quatro categorias cada.

Em seguida, com três indicações cada, aparecem Alan Wake 2, Diablo IV, Resident Evil 4, Sea of Stars, Super Mario Bros. Wonder e The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

O resultado da premiação será divulgado na próxima terça-feira (5).

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

Jogo do Ano

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Jogo Brasileiro do Ano

Bem Feito (oiCabie/QUByte Interactive)

God of Rock (Modus Studios/Modus Games)

Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (JoyMasher/The Arcade Crew)

Jogo Mais Aguardado – 2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

TEKKEN 8 (Bandai Namco Studios Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Melhor Jogo Original

Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Lies of P (NEOWIZ)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Melhor Periférico/Hardware

GeForce RTX 4060Ti (NVIDIA)

Legion Go (Lenovo)

PlayStation 5 "Slim" (Sony)

PlayStation VR2 (Sony)

ROG Ally (ASUS)

Steam Deck OLED (Valve Corporation)

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt RED)

Remnant II (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

RoboCop: Rogue City (Teyon/Nacon)

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo de Luta

God of Rock (Modus Studios/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Melhor RPG

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

F1 23 (Codemasters/Electronic Arts)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10/Xbox Game Studios)

Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged (Milestone S.r.l.)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Canada/EA Romania/Electronic Arts)

EA Sports UFC 5 (EA Vancouver/Electronic Arts)

F1 23 (Codemasters/Electronic Arts)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10/Xbox Game Studios)

NBA 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order Ltd./Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/SEGA)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo para a Família

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney Electronic Content)

Party Animals (Recreate Games/Source Technology)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (SEGA)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo Mobile

FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS (Applibot/Square Enix)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Netflix)

Melhor Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.)

Party Animals (Recreate Games/Source Technology)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Estúdio

Capcom

Insomniac Games

Larian Studios

Nintendo EPD

Remedy Entertainment

Melhor Publisher

Capcom

Epic Games Publishing

Larian Studios

Nintendo

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Melhor Jogo Independente

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

DAVE THE DIVER (MINTROCKET)

DREDGE (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Melhor Dublagem em Português

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Melhor Equipe de eSport do Brasil

FURIA

LOUD

paiN Gaming

Team Liquid Brazil

w7m Esports

Melhor atleta de eSports do Brasil

Denilson "Ceos" Oliveira Gonçalves (LOUD)

Erick "Aspas" Santos (Leviatán)

Gabriel "Fallen" Toledo de Alcântara Sguario (FURIA)

Leonardo "Robo" Souza (LOUD)

Thiago "tinowns" Sartori (LOUD)

Melhor atleta feminina de eSports do Brasil

Giovanna "yungher" Yungh (Fluxo Demons)

Julia "Jelly" Iris (LOUD Female)

Karina "kaahSENSEI" Takahashi (FURIA Esports Female)

Natália "daiki" Vilela (Team Liquid Brazil)

Vitoria “bizerra” Vieira (Team Liquid Brazil)

Melhor Jogo de eSports

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Free Fire (Garena)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Valorant (Riot Games)

