Edição 2023 do Game Awards revela lista de indicados de cada categoria; saiba como votar Premiação acontecerá no dia 7 de dezembro; vencedores serão definidos pelo voto popular

Revelada nesta segunda-feira (13), a lista de indicados da edição 2023 do The Game Awards trouxe os jogos Baldur’s Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 como campeões de indicação. Os games, que também disputam pelo título de jogo do ano, concorrem em oito categorias cada.

Além deles, outros lançamentos aclamados pelo público também entraram na concorrência pelo prêmio principal. São eles: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder e The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

No total, o Game Awards conta com 31 categorias que premiam desde a melhor direção até o jogo que trouxe mais inovações em acessibilidade, por exemplo. Para a seleção dos vencedores, o critério utilizado é o voto popular.

A votação já está aberta, e quem deseja escolher seus favoritos entre os indicados pode participar por meio do site da premiação, disponível em https://thegameawards.com/. O resultado será divulgado no dia 7 de dezembro, às 21h30.

Confira os indicados para o The Game Awards:

Jogo do Ano

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Direção

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Narrativa

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Melhor Direção de Arte

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Design de Áudio

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Melhor Performance

Ben Starr: Final Fantasy XVI (Clive Rosfield)

Cameron Monaghan: Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Cal Kestis)

Idris Elba: Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Solomon Reed)

Alan Wake II: Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson)

Neil Newbon: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Astorian)

Yuri Lowenthal: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Peter Parker)

Inovação em Acessibilidade

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Jogos de Impacto

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

Melhor Jogo Contínuo

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Melhor Jogo Independente

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Melhor Jogo Indie de Estreia

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Melhor Jogo Mobile

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Melhor Jogo VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Melhor Jogo de Luta

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Melhor Jogo para a Família

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Simulador/Jogo de Estratégia

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo de Esporte/Corrida

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Melhor Jogo Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Adaptação

Castlevania: Noturno (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

Super Mario Bros. O Filme (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Jogo Mais Antecipado

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

IronMouse

PeopleMakingGames

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Melhor Jogo de E-sports

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Melhor Atleta de E-sports

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Melhor Time de E-sports

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (LoL)

Team Vitality (CS)

Melhor Treinador de E-sports

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)

Remy “XTWZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)

Melhor Evento de E-sports

League of Legends World Championship 2023

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

