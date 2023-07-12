Emmy Awards 2023: veja lista de indicados da 75ª edição da premiação

A- A+

"Sucession" e "The Last of Us" integram a lista das séries com mais indicações para a premiação Emmy Awards - tida como a maior da televisão americana. Respectivamente com 27 e 24 indicações, as produções concorrem à 75ª edição do evento marcado para o próximo dia 18 de setembro.

"The Last of Us" é uma das séries indicadas à premiação | Crédito: Reprodução/Instagram

A lista com os indicados foi anunciada nesta quarta-feira (12). Além das séries, categorias como "Melhor Talk Show", "Melhor Reality", "Atriz" e "Ator", entre outras, também concorrem à premiação.

Veja lista com todas as indicações:

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wandinha”)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets



MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wandinha

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA OU SÉRIE DE ANTOLOGIA

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADE DE TALK SHOW

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Problem With Jon Stewart

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyer

MELHOR REALITY DE COMPETIÇÃO

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Benjamin Caron - 'Andor'

Dearbhla Walsh - 'Bad Sisters'

Peter Hoar - 'The Last of Us'

Andrij Parekh - 'Succession'

Mark Mylod - 'Succession'

Lorene Scafaria - 'Succession'

Mike White - 'The White Lotus'

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

MELHOR ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MELHOR ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

