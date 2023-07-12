Emmy Awards 2023: veja lista de indicados da 75ª edição da premiação
Premiação está marcada para acontecer no próximo dia 18 de setembro
"Sucession" e "The Last of Us" integram a lista das séries com mais indicações para a premiação Emmy Awards - tida como a maior da televisão americana. Respectivamente com 27 e 24 indicações, as produções concorrem à 75ª edição do evento marcado para o próximo dia 18 de setembro.
A lista com os indicados foi anunciada nesta quarta-feira (12). Além das séries, categorias como "Melhor Talk Show", "Melhor Reality", "Atriz" e "Ator", entre outras, também concorrem à premiação.
Jennifer Coolidge, de "The White Lotus", recebeu sua segunda indicação como melhor atriz coadjuvante já Jenna Ortega, protagonista de "Wandinha", conquistou a primeira indicação da carreira como melhor atriz de série de comédia.
Veja lista com todas as indicações:
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)
Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
Steven Yeun (“Beef”)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
Jenna Ortega (“Wandinha”)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wandinha
MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA OU SÉRIE DE ANTOLOGIA
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADE DE TALK SHOW
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Problem With Jon Stewart
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyer
MELHOR REALITY DE COMPETIÇÃO
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)
Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
Ali Wong (“Beef”)
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Benjamin Caron - 'Andor'
Dearbhla Walsh - 'Bad Sisters'
Peter Hoar - 'The Last of Us'
Andrij Parekh - 'Succession'
Mark Mylod - 'Succession'
Lorene Scafaria - 'Succession'
Mike White - 'The White Lotus'
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
MELHOR ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
MELHOR ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
MELHOR ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
MELHOR ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry