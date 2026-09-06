Emmy Awards revela vencedores de sua primeira noite; atriz de "Law & Order: SVU" leva a melhor

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O Emmy Awards, tido como o Oscar da TV americana, reconheceu neste sábado (5) a primeira parte de seus vencedores de 2026. Antes conhecida como Creative Arts Emmys, a prévia celebra o melhor dos documentários, game shows, talk shows, programas especiais, além de trabalhos técnicos, antes da grande noite dedicada a atores e atrizes – que ocorrerá em 14 de setembro.

Uma das grande vencedoras dos ex-Creative Arts Emmys desta 78ª edição do prêmio foi Mariska Hargitay, mais conhecida como a Olivia Benson de "Law & Order: SVU".

A atriz, que será uma das apresentadoras do Emmy no dia 14, levou duas estatuetas pelo documentário "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay" ("Jayne Mansfield, Minha Mãe", no Brasil) sobre a vida de sua polêmica mãe, Jayne Mansfield, estrela da Era de Ouro de Hollywood. A produção da HBO Max foi dirigida pela própria Mariska.

A atriz Octavia Spencer, apesar da prolífera carreira na televisão e no cinema, levou o seu primeiro Emmy nesta noite, mas pela narração da série de true crime "Lost Women of Alaska" (As Mulheres Desaparecidas do Alasca), do Prime Video.

Veja a lista de vencedores da primeira noite do Emmy 2026:

- Melhor Série de Documentário ou Não Ficção The American Revolution Mr. Scorsese – Vencedor Rafa Sean Combs: The Reckoning The Yogurt Shop Murders

- Melhor Documentário ou Especial de Não Ficção John Candy: I Like Me Marty, Life Is Short Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay – Vencedor Ocean With David Attenborough

- Melhor Apresentação de Série ou Especial de Não Ficção The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy Tucci in Italy – Vencedor

- Mérito Excepcional em Filmes Documentários The Librarians – Vencedor The Tale of Silyan

- Melhor Programa Reality Estruturado Antiques Roadshow – Vencedor Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Love Is Blind Queer Eye Shark Tank

- Melhor Programa Reality Não Estruturado America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Love on the Spectrum – Vencedor RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked Summer House Welcome to Wrexham

- Melhor Game Show Celebrity Family Feud Jeopardy! – Vencedor The Price Is Right Wheel of Fortune Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

- Melhor Especial de Variedades Ao Vivo The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny – Vencedor 83rd Annual Golden Globes 68th Annual Grammy Awards The Oscars 78th Annual Tony Awards

- Melhor Especial de Variedades Gravado Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable… The Muppet Show – Vencedor Nikki Glaser: Good Girl Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show Wicked: One Wonderful Night

- Melhor Série Curta de Comédia, Drama ou Variedades Bad Thoughts Colbert Before Air – Vencedor The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains The Randy Rainbow Show SubwayTakes With Kareem Rahma

- Melhor Série Curta de Não Ficção ou Reality Hacks: Bit by Bit Inside the Pitt – Vencedor Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette — A Love Untold Shrinking — In It Together This Is a Gardening Show

- Melhor Programa de Novas Mídias Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema Uncanny Alley: A New Day – Vencedor The World of Fallout

- Melhor Inovação de Programação em Novas Mídias Crafting Crimes – Vencedor

- Melhor Apresentador para Programa de Competição ou Reality RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race Alan Cumming, The Traitors – Vencedor Kristen Kish, Top Chef Ariana Madix, Love Island USA Jeff Probst, Survivor

- Melhor Apresentador de Game Show Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy! Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – Vencedor Martin Short, Match Game

- Melhor Narrador David Attenborough, A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough David Attenborough, Ocean With David Attenborough Jodie Foster, Breakdown: 1975 Werner Herzog, Ghost Elephants Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska – Vencedor

- Melhor Performance em Série Curta de Comédia ou Drama Kim Estes, “Big Law” Desi Lydic, “The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains” – Vencedor Randy Rainbow, “The Randy Rainbow Show”

- Melhor Seleção de Elenco para Programa Reality The Amazing Race Love on the Spectrum – Vencedor RuPaul’s Drag Race Survivor Top Chef

- Melhor Coreografia para Programa de Variedades ou Reality The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny – Vencedor 2025 MTV Video Music Awards The Oscars RuPaul’s Drag Race Wicked: One Wonderful Night

- Melhor Direção de Fotografia para Programa de Não Ficção My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay Ocean With David Attenborough – Vencedor The Tale of Silyan Tucci in Italy The Yogurt Shop Murders

- Melhor Direção de Fotografia para Reality The Amazing Race Love on the Spectrum Survivor The Traitors – Vencedor Welcome to Wrexham

- Melhor Comercial “Backstory” — Levi’s “Backyard Legends” — adidas World Cup “A Critter Carol” — Apple “I’m Not Remarkable” — Apple – Vencedor “Why Do It” — Nike “Your Way Out” — Coinbase

- Melhor Figurino para Programa de Variedades, Não Ficção ou Reality The Masked Singer – Vencedor The Traitors – Vencedor

- Melhor Direção para Documentário ou Programa de Não Ficção Marty, Life Is Short Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! Mr. Scorsese My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay – Vencedor Sean Combs: The Reckoning

- Melhor Direção para Programa Reality The Amazing Race Love on the Spectrum RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Traitors – Vencedor

- Melhor Direção para Série de Variedades Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – Vencedor Saturday Night Live

- Melhor Direção para Especial de Variedades The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny – Vencedor Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable… Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show 78th Annual Tony Awards Wanda Sykes: Legacy

- Melhor Cabelo para Programa de Variedades, Não Ficção ou Reality The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny Dancing With the Stars RuPaul’s Drag Race – Vencedor Saturday Night Live Wicked: One Wonderful Night

- Melhor Direção de Iluminação/Design para Série Dancing With the Stars Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – Vencedor Saturday Night Live The Voice

- Melhor Direção de Iluminação/Design para Especial The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny – Vencedor 68th Annual Grammy Awards The Oscars 78th Annual Tony Awards Wicked: One Wonderful Night

- Melhor Maquiagem para Programa de Variedades, Não Ficção ou Reality Dancing With the Stars The Oscars Saturday Night Live – Vencedor

- Melhor Composição Musical Original para Documentário ou Programa de Não Fição/Reality High Horse: The Black Cowboy John Candy: I Like Me – Vencedor Kingdom Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! Ocean With David Attenborough Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

- Melhor Direção Musical The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny – Vencedor The Late Show With Stephen Colbert The Oscars Saturday Night Live Wicked: One Wonderful Night

- Melhor Edição Fotográfica para Programa de Não Ficção John Candy: I Like Me Marty, Life Is Short Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! Mr. Scorsese Sean Combs: The Reckoning – Vencedor

- Melhor Edição Fotográfica para Reality Estruturado ou Programa de Competição The Amazing Race RuPaul’s Drag Race Survivor The Traitors – Vencedor The Voice

- Melhor Edição Fotográfica para Programa Reality Não Estruturado America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Deadliest Catch Love on the Spectrum – Vencedor RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked Welcome to Wrexham

- Melhor Edição Fotográfica para Programa de Variedades The Muppet Show – Vencedor Nikki Glaser: Good Girl Ramy Youssef: In Love Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show Wanda Sykes: Legacy

- Melhor Edição Fotográfica para Segmento de Programa de Variedades The Daily Show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – Vencedor Saturday Night Live, “Home Alone” Saturday Night Live, “MAHAspital (The New Pitt)”

- Melhor Design de Produção/Direção de Arte para Série de Variedades ou Reality Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert RuPaul’s Drag Race Saturday Night Live The Traitors – Vencedor

- Melhor Design de Produção/Direção de Arte para um Especial de Variedades The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny 68th Annual Grammy Awards The Muppet Show – Vencedor The Oscars 78th Annual Tony Awards

- Melhor Edição de Som para Programa de Não Ficção ou Reality Billy Joel: And So It Goes John Candy: I Like Me Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! Ocean With David Attenborough – Vencedor World War II With Tom Hanks

- Melhor Mixagem de Som para Programa de Não Ficção Billy Joel: And So It Goes – Vencedor John Candy: I Like Me Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! Ocean With David Attenborough Tucci in Italy

- Melhor Mixagem de Som para Reality The Amazing Race Deadliest Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race The Voice Welcome to Wrexham – Vencedor

- Melhor Mixagem de Som para Série de Variedades ou Especial The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny – Vencedor The Late Show With Stephen Colbert The Muppet Show The Oscars Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show

- Melhor Direção Técnica e de Câmera para Série The Daily Show Dancing With the Stars Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – Vencedor Saturday Night Live

- Melhor Direção Técnica e de Câmera para Especial The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny – VencedorVencedor The Oscars Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025 Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show Wicked: One Wonderful Night

- Melhor Roteiero para Programa de Não Ficção The American Revolution The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize – Vencedor The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

- Melhor Roteiro para Série de Variedades Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – Vencedor

- Melhor Roteiro para Especial de Variedades Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace The Muppet Show – Vencedor Nikki Glaser: Good Girl The Oscars Wanda Sykes: Legacy

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