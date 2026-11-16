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A Academia de Gravação revelou, nesta segunda (16), a lista dos indicados ao Grammy 2027. A cerimônia de premiação está marcada para o dia 7 de fevereiro de 2027, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

A brasileira Anitta foi indicada na categoria de Melhor Álbum de Música Global, com o disco "Equilibrivm". Em 2023, a artista tinha sido indicada como Melhor Artista Revelação em 2023, mas não conquistou o troféu.



Entre os indicados na lista da edição 2027, destaque absluto para as mulheres, que dominam as categorias principais. Com 100 indicações ao prêmio, Beyoncé volta a se destacar na premiação. Já Raye foi a artista mais indicada nesta edição, com 11 indicações, duas a mais que Rosalía.

Veja a lista de indicados nas principais categorias:



Canção do Ano

"Berghain" - ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley

"the cure" - Olivia Rodrigo

"hate that i made you love me" - Ariana Grande

"I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)" - Taylor Swift

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean

"Risk it All" - Bruno Mars

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" - RAYE



Álbum do Ano

"Lost Weekend" - Phoebe Bridgers

"The Art of Loving" - Olivia Dean

"Dandelion" - Ella Langley

"The Romantic" - Bruno Mars

"THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE." - RAYE

"you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love" - Olivia Rodrigo

"LUX (Complete Works)" - ROSALÍA

"The Life of a Showgirl" - Taylor Swift



Gravação do Ano

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean

"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley

"I Just Might" - Bruno Mars

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" - RAYE

"the cure" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Berghain" - ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

"The Fate of Ophelia" - Taylor Swift

"Dracula" - Tame Impala With JENNIE



Melhor Artista Revelação

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters



Melhor Performance Pop Solo

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean

"Risk It All" - Bruno Mars

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" - RAYE

"the cure" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Sauvignon Blanc" - ROSALÍA



Melhor Performance Pop de Duo ou Grupo

"Runway" - Lady Gaga, Doechii

"Bring Your Love" - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

"Click Clack Symphony." - RAYE Featuring Hans Zimmer

"The Life of a Showgirl" - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

"Dracula" - Tame Impala With JENNIE



Produtor do Ano, Não Clássico

Tony Berg

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath



Compositor do Ano, Não Clássico

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas



Melhor Álbum de Rap

"Dillagence II" - Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

"Am I the Drama?" - Cardi B

"God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops" - Rapsody

"Octane" - Don Toliver

"Everything Is a Lot" - Wale

"Bully – Deluxe" - Kanye West (Ye)



Melhor Canção de R&B

"Let Me" - Victoria Monét

"My Muse" - Leon Thomas

"Out the Window" - Kehlani

"Pressha" - Jill Scott

"What You Need" - Tems



Melhor Álbum de R&B

"Brown (The Chocolate Edition)" - Chris Brown

"When the City Sleeps" - Alex Isley

"Kehlani" - Kehlani

"Saturday Night" - PJ Morton

"To Whom This May Concern" - Jill Scott

Melhor Álbum de Country Contemporâneo

"Mount Pleasant" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Cherry Valley" - Carter Faith

"Dandelion" - Ella Langley

"Cloud 9" - Megan Moroney

"Middle of Nowhere" - Kacey Musgraves



Melhor Canção Latina

"Ahí" - Karol G, Drake

"¿Cómo se ama?" - Jorge Drexler

"Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día" - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting

"La Perla" - ROSALÍA, Yahritza Y Su Esencia

"Niño" - Milo J



Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

"NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO" - Karol G

"Femme Fatale" - Mon Laferte

"Muda" - Carín León

"¿Dónde Es El After?" - Rawayana

"Bendito Verano" - Elena Rose



Melhor Performance de Música Global

"Varuvaaiy" - Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha

"Una Flor En Cada Estrella" - KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

"Bando [Orchestral]" - Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

"Porcelana" - ROSALÍA, Dougie F

"Dai Dai" - Shakira, Burna Boy

Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático

"Sunset Kiss" - Babymetal, Polyphia

"Unang Kilig" - Bini

"Bang Bang" - Ive

"404 (New Era)" - KiiiKiii

"Yes" - Lisa

"Visa" - SB19



Melhor Canção para Mídia Visual

"House" (de "O Morro dos Ventos Uivantes") - Charli xcx Featuring John Cale

"I Knew It, I Knew You" (de "Toy Story 5") - Taylor Swift

"Need Someone" (de "The Pitt") - Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik

"No Place Like Home" (de "Wicked: Parte 2") - Cynthia Erivo

"Runway" (de "O Diabo Veste Prada 2") - Lady Gaga, Doechii



Melhor Videoclipe

"Lost Boys" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Storm" - Gemer8ion, Yung Lean

"Hate That I Made You Love Me" - Ariana Grande

"Click Clack Symphony" - RAYE Featuring Hans Zimmer

"Berghain" - ROSALÍA Featuring Björk & Yves Tumor



Melhor Filme Musical

"To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World" - Earth, Wind & Fire

"Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live" - Billie Eilish

"Man on the Run" - Paul McCartney

"EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert" - Elvis Presley

"Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story" - Vários artistas



Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

"Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0" - Rauw Alejandro

"OMERTA" - J Balvin, Ryan Castro

"HOPI SENDÉ" - Ryan Castro

"OMAKASE" - Alvaro Diaz

"EL GREEN PRINT: La Saga (Disc 1) — FEID VS FERXXO" - Feid

"Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout" - Young Miko



Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino

"Free Spirits" - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

"Taracá" - Jorge Drexler

"La Vida Era Más Corta" - Milo J

"JuanesTeban" - Juanes

"Shine" - Fito Paez



Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop

"The Art of Loving" - Olivia Dean

"petal" - Ariana Grande

"The Romantic" - Bruno Mars

"THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE." - RAYE

"you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love" - Olivia Rodrigo



Melhor Álbum de Música Global

"Equilibrivm" - Anitta

"Oriadé" - Davido

"Hope!!" - Angélique Kidjo

"Starrgirl" - Ayra Starr

"Love Is a Kingdom" - Tems

Anitta durante show da 'Equilibrvm Tour' em SP — Foto: Fred Othero/Divulgação

Anitta durante show da 'Equilibrvm Tour' em SP — Foto: Fred Othero/Divulgação

Melhor Performance Solo de Country

"The Whole World" - Vince Gill

"Choosin’ Texas" - Ella Langley

"Dry Spell" - Kacey Musgraves

"Can’t Sit Still" - Lainey Wilson

"Gary" - Stephen Wilson Jr.

Melhor Performance de Country de Duo ou Grupo

"Butterfly" - Dolly Parton

"Here" - Chris Stapleton

"Horses and Divorces" - Miranda Lambert

"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" - Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" - John Mayer

Melhor Canção de Country

"Beautiful Things" - Megan Moroney

"Choosin’ Texas" - Ella Langley

"Dry Spell" - Kacey Musgraves

"Hardwired" - Stephen Wilson Jr.

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" - John Mayer

Melhor Performance Vocal Pop Tradicional

"A Couple Minutes" - Olivia Dean

"For Good" - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

"Madwoman" - Laufey

"I Hate The Way I Look Today" - Raye

"All That’s Left" - Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Melhor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional

"Good Grief" - Sara Bareilles

"The Boys of Dungeon Lane" - Paul McCartney

"Better Broken" - Sarah McLachlan

"An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios" - Leslie Odom Jr.

"Whatever’s Clever!" - Charlie Puth

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

"Filin" - Melissa Aldana

"Ao Vivo (Live)" - Eliane Elias

"Monk Con Clave" - Carlos Henriquez Featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch & Robert Rodriguez

"Gonzalo Plays Pino" - Gonzalo Rubalcaba

"El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3" - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional

"I Found Myself" - Durand Bernarr

"Can’t Let Go" - Lalah Hathaway

"Beautiful People" - Jill Scott

"My Muse" - Leon Thomas

"If I Let You" - The Womack Sisters

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

"Bernarr." - Durand Bernarr

"Waves" - Moonchild

"The Last Balloon" - Tank and the Bangas

"Pholks" - Leon Thomas

"Distracted" - Thundercat

Melhor Performance de Rap

"Good Flirts" - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

"ErrTime" - Cardi B

"Run It Back!!" - De La Soul Featuring Nas

"Let ‘Em Know" - T.I.

"Body" - Don Toliver

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

"This Woman" - Busta Rhymes & J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo

"Safe" - Cardi B Featuring Kehlani

"Girl, Get Up" - Doechii Featuring SZA

"E85" - Don Toliver

"Watching Us" - Wale Featuring Leon Thomas

Doechii no Grammy 2025 — Foto: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Doechii no Grammy 2025 — Foto: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Melhor Canção de Rap

"E85" - Don Toliver

"ErrTime" - Cardi B

"Girl, Get Up" - Doechii Featuring SZA

"Let ‘Em Know" - T.I.

"Spend Dat" - Yung Miami

Melhor Performance de R&B de Duo ou Grupo

"Fallin'" - Chris Brown Featuring Leon Thomas

"47th Street" - Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy

"Sweet Nuthins" - Kehlani Featuring Leon Thomas

"Mess" - PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold

"To B Honest" - Jill Scott Featuring JID

Melhor Performance Solo de R&B

"Morning Dew (Donk)" - Beyoncé

"Out the Window" - Kehlani

"Let Me" - Victoria Monét

"Pressha" - Jill Scott

"What You Need" - Tems

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

"I Must Be Dreaming" - Alabama Shakes

"Lost Weekend" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Music, Fashion, Film" - Charli XCX

"Getting Killed" - Geese

"The Mountain" - Gorillaz

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

"Fabienk" - Angine de Poitrine

"Kill Me" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Au Pays du Cocaine" - Geese

"Reliquia" - Rosalía

"Showbiz" - Hayley Williams

Melhor Álbum de Rock

"Vol. II" - Angine de Poitrine

"Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters

"The Wow! Signal" - Muse

"Foreign Tongues" - The Rolling Stones

"Frozen Charlotte" - Jack White

Melhor Performance de Metal

"The Edge of Perfection" - Anthrax

"Hive Mind" - Knocked Loose Featuring Denzel Curry

"Your Ghost Again" - Mastodon

"Let There Be Shred" - Megadeth

"End of You" - Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Melhor Canção de Rock

"In the Stars" - The Rolling Stones

"Lost Boys" - Phoebe Bridgers

"My Only Angel" - Aerosmith, Yungblud

"Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix" - Bruce Springsteen

"Trinidad" - Geese

"What's Wrong with Me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

"Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters

Melhor Performance de Rock

"Sarniezz" - Angine de Poitrine

"Lost Boys" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Trinidad" - Geese

"What's Wrong with Me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

"In the Stars" - The Rolling Stones

Melhor Gravação Remix

"Beto's Horns (Fred Remix)" - Fred Again.., Tom Norris, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

"I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)" - Bruno Mars, Austin Millz

"Love Sensation" - Madonna & Kylie Minogue

"Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)" - Taylor Swift

"A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix" - Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize

Melhor Álbum de Dance/Eletrônica

"Confessions II" - Madonna

"Sexistential" - Robyn

"Soma" - Skrillex

"Wor$t Girl in America" - Slayyyter

"Deadbeat" - Tame Impala

Madonna em foto para o disco 'Confessions II' — Foto: Divulgação

Madonna em foto para o disco 'Confessions II' — Foto: Divulgação



Melhor Gravação de Dance Pop

"Blue Moon" - Zara Larsson

"Dance..." - Slayyyter

"Danceteria" - Madonna

"Too Easy" - Tinashe

"Life Boat." - Raye

Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

"Lights Burn Dimmer" - Fred again.., Jamie T

"My Old Ways" - Tame Impala

"I Feel So Free" - Madonna

"Melatonin" - Tinashe

"Crank" - Slayyyter

"Music" - Underscores



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