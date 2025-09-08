Seg, 08 de Setembro

VMA 2025

Lady Gaga é o Grande nome do VMA 2025; veja a lista completa de vencedores

A cerimônia, que aconteceu no último domingo (7), celebrou a diversidade de gêneros e estilos, além de premiar tanto artistas veteranos quanto estreantes em ascensão

Lady Gaga é o Grande nome do VMA 2025 - Foto: Manny Carabel / Getty Images via AFP

A edição de 2025 do MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) foi realizada nesse domingo, 7, em Nova York (EUA), reunindo os principais nomes da música em uma noite marcada por performances, surpresas e grandes vitórias. Com apresentação do rapper LL Cool J, a cerimônia celebrou a diversidade de gêneros e estilos, além de premiar tanto artistas veteranos quanto estreantes em ascensão.

Liderando as indicações com 12 nomeações, Lady Gaga foi uma das grandes vencedoras da noite. A cantora conquistou os prêmios de Artista do Ano, Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Colaboração, esta última ao lado de Bruno Mars, com a canção Die with a Smile.

Rosé também brilhou, vencendo em Música do Ano com Apt., sua parceria com Bruno Mars.

Entre os novatos, Alex Warren se destacou como Artista Revelação Sabrina Carpenter, que vem se consolidando como força pop, levou três troféus: Melhor Artista Pop, Melhor Álbum e Melhores Efeitos Visuais.

Ariana Grande venceu em três categorias: Vídeo do Ano, Melhor Pop e Melhor Longa, com o projeto Brighter Days Ahead.

O VMA 2025 também premiou representantes de gêneros específicos como Shakira (Melhor Latino), Doechii (Melhor Hip-Hop e Melhor Coreografia), Coldplay (Melhor Rock), Tyla (Melhor Afrobeat) e Lisa com Doja Cat e Raye (Melhor K-pop).

Confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores do VMA 2025 (os ganhadores estão em negrito):

Vídeo do Ano

Artista do Ano

Música do Ano

Artista Revelação

Melhor Artista Pop

Performance do Ano - MTV Push

Melhor Grupo

Melhor Colaboração

Melhor Pop

Melhor Hip-Hop

Melhor R&B

Melhor Alternativo

Melhor Rock

Melhor Latino

Melhor K-pop

Melhor Afrobeat

Melhor Country

Música de Verão

Melhor Álbum

Melhor Longa

Melhor Vídeo Para o Bem

Melhor Direção

Melhor Direção de Arte

Melhor Cinematografia

Melhor Edição

Melhor Coreografia

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

