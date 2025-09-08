A- A+

VMA 2025 Lady Gaga é o Grande nome do VMA 2025; veja a lista completa de vencedores A cerimônia, que aconteceu no último domingo (7), celebrou a diversidade de gêneros e estilos, além de premiar tanto artistas veteranos quanto estreantes em ascensão

A edição de 2025 do MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) foi realizada nesse domingo, 7, em Nova York (EUA), reunindo os principais nomes da música em uma noite marcada por performances, surpresas e grandes vitórias. Com apresentação do rapper LL Cool J, a cerimônia celebrou a diversidade de gêneros e estilos, além de premiar tanto artistas veteranos quanto estreantes em ascensão.

Liderando as indicações com 12 nomeações, Lady Gaga foi uma das grandes vencedoras da noite. A cantora conquistou os prêmios de Artista do Ano, Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Colaboração, esta última ao lado de Bruno Mars, com a canção Die with a Smile.

Rosé também brilhou, vencendo em Música do Ano com Apt., sua parceria com Bruno Mars.

Entre os novatos, Alex Warren se destacou como Artista Revelação Sabrina Carpenter, que vem se consolidando como força pop, levou três troféus: Melhor Artista Pop, Melhor Álbum e Melhores Efeitos Visuais.

Ariana Grande venceu em três categorias: Vídeo do Ano, Melhor Pop e Melhor Longa, com o projeto Brighter Days Ahead.

O VMA 2025 também premiou representantes de gêneros específicos como Shakira (Melhor Latino), Doechii (Melhor Hip-Hop e Melhor Coreografia), Coldplay (Melhor Rock), Tyla (Melhor Afrobeat) e Lisa com Doja Cat e Raye (Melhor K-pop).

Confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores do VMA 2025 (os ganhadores estão em negrito):

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

The Weeknd, Playboy Carti - Timeless

Artista do Ano

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Música do Ano

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Doechii - Anxiety

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

Lorde - What Was That

Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

Tate McRae - Sports Car

The Weeknd, Playboy Carti - Timeless

Artista Revelação

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Melhor Artista Pop

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Performance do Ano - MTV Push

Agosto de 2024 - Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Setembro de 2024 - Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song

Outubro de 2024 - Mark Ambor - Belong Together

Novembro de 2024 - Lay Bankz - Graveyard

Dezembro de 2024 - Dasha - Bye Bye Bye

Janeiro de 2025 - Katseye - Touch

Fevereiro de 2025 - Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

Março de 2025 - Leon Thomas - Yes It Is

Abril de 2025 - Livingston - Shadow

Maio de 2025 - Damiano David - Next Summer

Junho de 2025 - Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Julho de 2025 - Role Model - Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Melhor Grupo

Aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

KATSEYE

My Chemical Romance

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

The Marías

twenty one pilots

Melhor Colaboração

Bailey Zimmerman com Luke Combs - Backup Plan

Kendrick Lamar e SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

Post Malone com Blake Shelton - Pour Me a Drink

Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco - Sunset Blvd

Melhor Pop

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Melhor Hip-Hop

Doechii - Anxiety

Drake - Nokia

Eminem com Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

GloRilla com Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

LL Cool J com Eminem - Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott - 4X4

Melhor R&B

Chris Brown - Residuals

Leon Thomas e Freddie Gibbs - Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

Partynextdoor - N o C hill

Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman

SZA - Drive

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - Timeless

Melhor Alternativo

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons - Wake Up

Lola Young - Messy

MGK & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road

Sombr - Back to Friends

The Marías - Back to Me

Melhor Rock

Coldplay - All My Love

Evanescence - Afterlife

Green Day - One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz - Honey

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots - The Contract

Melhor Latino

- Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable

- J Balvin - Rio

- Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

- Peso Pluma - La Patrulla

- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?

- Shakira - Soltera

Melhor K-pop

- Aespa - Whiplash

- Jennie - Like Jennie

- Jimin - Who

- Jisoo - Earthquake

- Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again

- Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom

- Rosé - Toxic Till the End

Melhor Afrobeat

- Asake e Travis Scott - Active

- Burna Boy com Travis Scott - TaTaTa

- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Remix)

- Rema - Baby (Is It a Crime)

- Tems com Asake - Get It Right

- Tyla - Push 2 Start

- Wizkid com Brent Faiyaz - Piece of My Heart

Melhor Country

- Chris Stapleton - Think I’m In Love With You

- Cody Johnson com Carrie Underwood - I’m Gonna Love You

- Jelly Roll - Liar

- Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU

- Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

- Morgan Wallen - Smile

Música de Verão

- Addison Rae - Headphones On

- Alex Warren - Ordinary

- Benson Boone - Mystical Magical

- BigXthaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman - All the Way

- Chappell Roan - The Subway

- Demi Lovato - Fast

- Doja Cat - Jealous Type

- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI - Golden

- Jessie Murph - Blue Strips

- Justin Bieber - Daisies

- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)

- Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae - What I Want

- Ravyn Lenae feat. Rex Orange County - Love Me Not

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

- Sombr - 12 to 12

- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Melhor Álbum

- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Mais Fotos

- Kendrick Lamar - GNX

- Lady Gaga - Mayhem

- Morgan Wallen - I’m the Problem

- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Melhor Longa

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

- Damiano David - Funny Little Stories

- Mac Miller - Balloonerism

- Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful

- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Melhor Vídeo Para o Bem

- Burna Boy - Higher

- Charli XCX - Guess com Billie Eilish

- Doechii - Anxiety

- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco - Younger and Hotter Than Me

- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - Sleepwalking

Melhor Direção

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Charli XCX - Guess com Billie Eilish

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Melhor Direção de Arte

- Charli XCX - Guess com Billie Eilish

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Lorde - Man Of The Year

- Miley Cyrus - End of the World

- Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

Melhor Cinematografia

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Melhor Edição

- Charli XCX - Guess com Billie Eilish

- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Melhor Coreografia

- Doechii - Anxiety

- FKA Twigs - Eusexua

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Tyla - Push 2 Start

- Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

