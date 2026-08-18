Madonna lidera indicações ao VMA, seguida por Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande
Premiação acontece no dia 27 de setembro, no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles
Madonna está no topo da lista de indicações ao prêmio VMA, da MTV. Conforme revelado nesta terça-feira, 18, a Rainha do Pop lidera com 11 nomeações, seguida por Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande, cada uma com sete.
A cantora concorre nas categorias vídeo do ano, artista do ano, música do ano, melhor colaboração do ano, melhor dança, melhor direção, melhor direção de arte, melhor cinematografia, melhor edição, melhor coreografia, melhores efeitos visuais.
A lista se estende para outros nomes conhecidos da indústria. Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson e PinkPantheress apareceram indicados em cinco categorias.
Enquanto isso, Lisa, do Blackpink, recebeu quatro indicações, e Tate McRae e Shakira apareceram em três categorias.
Programado para ser exibida em 27 de setembro, a premiação ocorrerá no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles.
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Confira abaixo a lista de indicados em todas as categorias:
Indicados ao VMA 2026
Vídeo do Ano
Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Bruno Mars - I Just Might
GENER8ION - Storm Starring Yung Lean
Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Sabrina Carpenter - Tears
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
BTS - Swim
Ella Langley - Choosin’ Texas
HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami - Golden
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
Olivia Dean - Man I Need
PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
Raye - Where Is My Husband!!
Melhor Artista Revelação
Bella Kay
Cortis
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
Melhor Colaboração
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - Chains & Whips
French Montana x Max B - Ever Since U Left Me
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - Hard Part
Melhor Pop
Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Charli xcx - SS26
Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Olivia Rodrigo - Drop Dead
Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
Tate McRae - Nobody’s Girl
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Melhores do Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Kehlani - Safe
Don Toliver - E85
Drake - Janice STFU
Megan Thee Stallion - LOVER GIRL
Travis Scott - DUMBO
Tyler, the Creator - SUGAR ON MY TONGUE
Melhor R&B
Bruno Mars - I Just Might
Chris Brown - It Depends/Obvious
Dave & Tems - Raindance
Justin Bieber - YUKON
Kehlani - Folded
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - Is It a Crime
Melhor Música Alternativa
Geese - Taxes
MGK & Fred Durst - Fix Ur Face
Noah Kahan - The Great Divide
Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure
Sombr - Homewrecker
Tame Impala - Dracula
Twenty One Pilots - Drag Path
Melhor Dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless - New Religion
Harry Styles - Aperture
Lady Gaga & Doechii - Runaway
Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
Slayyyter - Dance…
Tate McRae - Nobody’s Girl
Melhor Música Latina
Anitta com Shakira - Choka Choka
Bad Bunny - NUEVAYoL
Fuerza Regida - TU SANCHO
Karol G - Papasito
Rosalía ft. Gangsta - LA VILLA
Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai
Melhor K-Pop
Blackpink - Jump
BTS - Swim
Cortis - REDRED
Katseye - Pinky Up
LE SSERAFIM (feat. J-Hope do BTS) - SPAGHETTI
Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Melhor Country
Ella Langley - Choosin’ Texas
Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell
Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
Luke Combs - Back in the Saddle
Shaboozey - Cowgirl
Stella Lefty - Boston
Tucker Wetmore - Brunette
Melhor Direção
Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Bruno Mars - I Just Might
GENER8ION - STORM starring Yung Lean
Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
Taylor Swift - Opalite
Melhor Direção de Arte
Charli xcx - SS26
Lady Gaga & Doechii - Runaway
Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
Sombr - My Body Isn’t Ready
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Melhor Cinematografia
A$AP Rocky - Punk Rocky
Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Shaboozey - Cowgirl
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Melhor Edição
Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Bruno Mars - I Just Might
Lisa - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Melhor Coreografia
GENER8ION - Storm starring Yung Lean
Harry Styles - Dance No More
Katseye - PINKY UP
Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Tate McRae - Nobody’s Girl
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Jisoo X Zayn - Eyes Closed
Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
Raye ft. Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia