MTV EMA 2023: Anitta e Luísa Sonza estão entre os indicados; veja a lista completa

A- A+

A MTV divulgou nesta terça-feira (3) a lista de indicados ao MTV EMA 2023. Diversos brasileiros estão entre os indicados, incluindo Anitta, Luísa Sonza, Anavitória, Kevin O Chris, Luísa Sonza, Manu Gavassi e Matuê.

A artista com mais indicações é Taylor Swift, com sete. Ela concorre a Artista do Ano, Música do Ano e Clipe do Ano, entre outros. Em seguida aparecem Olivia Rodrigo e SZA, com seis indicações, também incluindo as de Melhor Artista, Melhor Música e Melhor Vídeo.

Anitta concorre a dois prêmios: Artista Latina e Maiores Fãs. Os demais brasileiros da lista concorrem na categoria Melhor Artista Brasileiro.

Este ano, o MTV EMA terá uma nova categoria, a de Melhor Artista Afrobeat. Concorrem Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido e Rema na disputa.

O evento acontece no dia 5 de novembro (domingo) em Paris, às 16h.

Confira a lista completa de indicações:

MELHOR MÚSICA

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

MELHOR VÍDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Little Simz – "Gorilla"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

MELHOR ARTISTA

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO

Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

MELHOR ARTISTA POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

MELHOR ARTISTA AFROBEAT

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

MELHOR ARTISTA ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

MELHOR ARTISTA K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

MELHOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

MELHOR ARTISTA ELETRÔNICO

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

MELHOR ARTISTA HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

MELHOR ARTISTA R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

MELHOR ARTISTA AO VIVO

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

MELHOR ARTISTA PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

MAIORES FÃS

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

MELHOR GRUPO

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Veja também

CINEMA "Meu Nome é Gal": Cinema da Fundação, no Recife, recebeu pré-estreia para convidados