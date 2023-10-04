MTV EMA 2023: Anitta e Luísa Sonza estão entre os indicados; veja a lista completa
Anavitória, Kevin O Chris, Luísa Sonza, Manu Gavassi e Matuê também representam o Brasil na premiação
A MTV divulgou nesta terça-feira (3) a lista de indicados ao MTV EMA 2023. Diversos brasileiros estão entre os indicados, incluindo Anitta, Luísa Sonza, Anavitória, Kevin O Chris, Manu Gavassi e Matuê.
A artista com mais indicações é Taylor Swift, com sete. Ela concorre a Artista do Ano, Música do Ano e Clipe do Ano, entre outros. Em seguida aparecem Olivia Rodrigo e SZA, com seis indicações, também incluindo as de Melhor Artista, Melhor Música e Melhor Vídeo.
Anitta concorre a dois prêmios: Artista Latina e Maiores Fãs. Os demais brasileiros da lista concorrem na categoria Melhor Artista Brasileiro.
Este ano, o MTV EMA terá uma nova categoria, a de Melhor Artista Afrobeat. Concorrem Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido e Rema na disputa.
O evento acontece no dia 5 de novembro (domingo) em Paris, às 16h.
Confira a lista completa de indicações:
MELHOR MÚSICA
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
MELHOR VÍDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Little Simz – "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
MELHOR ARTISTA
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
MELHOR ARTISTA POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
MELHOR ARTISTA AFROBEAT
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
MELHOR ARTISTA ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
MELHOR ARTISTA K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
MELHOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
MELHOR ARTISTA ELETRÔNICO
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
MELHOR ARTISTA HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
MELHOR ARTISTA R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
MELHOR ARTISTA AO VIVO
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
MELHOR ARTISTA PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
MAIORES FÃS
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
MELHOR GRUPO
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER