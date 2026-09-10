Spice Girls lançam "The singles Collection" no dia 6 de novembro

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Para comemorar o 30º aniversário do álbum de estreia “Spice”, as Spice Girls estão lançando “The Singles Collection” - primeira coletânea completa com todos os singles do grupo, incluindo faixas bônus e gravações inéditas.



Com cinco mensagens inéditas de cada uma das Spice Girls, “The Singles Collection” é um item indispensável para os fãs de música, disponível em duas edições limitadas em caixas com 14 discos; ela será lançada em vinil colorido de 7 polegadas e em CD no próximo dia 6 de novembro. Confira formatos disponíveis na pré-vendas aqui.

GIRL POWER

O ano de 2026 marca o 30º aniversário do lançamento do álbum de estreia da banda, “Spice”, que se tornou um dos álbuns mais vendidos de todos os tempos.



As Spice Girls explodiram nas paradas em 1996, alcançando o primeiro lugar em 37 países e dando início a um movimento cultural chamado girl power, que inspirou milhões de pessoas.

De “Wannabe” a “Holler”, de “Spice Up Your Life” a “Goodbye”: “The Singles Collection” reúne os singles, as capas originais, os lados B e gravações inéditas do acervo das Spice Girls em uma caixa inspirada em uma bolsa, com acabamento em branco holográfico brilhante e folha metálica preta fosca.

BoxSet de vinis da banda "Spice Girls" | Foto: Divulgação

As duas edições trazem gravações inéditas do acervo das Spice Girls, incluindo “Do You Think About Me”, uma das primeiras demos do grupo, agora disponível pela primeira vez.



A edição em CD vai ainda mais longe e inclui um disco exclusivo com quatro demos inéditas.



Já a edição em 7” traz todos os singles em vinil colorido pela primeira vez, acompanhados de seu lado B original. Quatorze discos em cores diferentes. Quatorze capas originais.

Formatos:

- Box com 14 singles em vinil colorido de 7”

- Box com 14 singles em CD

Box Set de Singles 7” inclui:

- 14 discos de vinil de 7” com cores diferentes

- Todos os singles originais com seus lados B principais

- Discos bônus: ”Step To Me” e “Tell Me Why”

- Duas faixas inéditas, incluindo “Do You Think About Me”, uma das primeiras gravações do grupo



Box set de CDS inclui:

- 14 CDs com 160 faixas

- Todos os singles originais, com todos os lados B e remixes raros

- Discos bônus: “Step To Me” e “Tell Me Why”

- Disco exclusivo com quatro faixas inéditas, incluindo “Do You Think About Me”



As duas edições incluem:

- 14 capas com a arte original dos singles

- Cartão numerado de edição limitada

- Cinco cards artísticos colecionáveis

- Livreto (com 28 páginas na versão em 7”, e com 32 páginas na versão em CD) com mensagens inéditas das cinco Spice Girls

- Pingente de acrílico exclusivo do 30º aniversário das Spice Girls

Lista de faixas em 7”:

1.Wannabe / Bumper To Bumper

2. Say You'll Be There (Single Mix) / Take Me Home

3. 2 Become 1 (Single Version) / One Of These Girls

4. Mama (Radio Version) / Who Do You Think You Are (Radio Version)

5. Step To Me (7” Mix) / Move Over

6. Spice Up Your Life (Stent Radio Mix) / Spice Invaders

7. Too Much (Radio Edit) / Outer Space Girl

8. Stop / Ain't No Stopping Us Now (Featuring Luther Vandross)

9. Viva Forever (Radio Edit) / Viva Forever (Tony Rich Remix)

10. Goodbye (Radio Edit) / Christmas Wrapping

11. Holler (Radio Edit) / Let Love Lead The Way (Radio Edit)

12. Tell Me Why (Radio Edit*) / If You Wanna Have Some Fun (Radio Edit)*

13. Headlines (Friendship Never Ends) / Wannabe (Soul Seekerz Radio Edit)

14. Do You Think About Me (Demo)** / 2 Become 1 (Demo)**

* anteriormente disponível apenas em item promocional

** inédito

Lista de faixas em CD:

CD1

1. Wannabe

2. Bumper To Bumper

3. Wannabe (Mobv 8 Vocal Slam Mix)

4. Wannabe (Mobv 8 Dub Slam Mix)

5. Wannabe (Dave Way Alternabve Mix)

6. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez Remix Edit)

7. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez Gomis Dub)

8. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez 7” Single Edit)*

9. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez 12" Club Mix)*

10. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez Club Dub)*

11. Wannabe (No Rap)*

12. Wannabe (Instrumental Slam)*

13. Wannabe (Instrumental)

14. Wannabe (Karaoke Version)

CD2:

1. Say You’ll Be There (Single Mix)

2. Take Me Home

3. Say You’ll Be There 03:43 (Single Edit)*

4. Say You’ll Be There (Junior’s Main Pass)

5. Say You’ll Be There (Junior’s Dub Girls)

6. Say You’ll Be There (Junior’s X Beats)

7. Say You’ll Be There (Junior’s X Beats 2007 Edit)

8. Say You’ll Be There (Linslee’s Extended Mix)

9. Say You’ll Be There (Spice Of Life Mix)

10. Say You’ll Be There (7” Radio Mix)

11. Say You'll Be There (Kurt’s Dub)*

12. Say You’ll Be There (Instrumental)

13. Say You’ll Be There (Karaoke Version)

CD3:

1. 2 Become 1 (Single Version)

2. One Of These Girls

3. Sleigh Ride

4. 2 Become 1 (Album Version)

5. 2 Become 1 (Orchestral Version)

6. 2 Become 1 (Dave Way Remix)

7. Seremos 1 Los 2 (Versión En Español)

8. 2 Become 1 (Instrumental)*

9. 2 Become 1 (Karaoke Version)

CD4:

1. Mama (Radio Version)

2. Who Do You Think You Are (Radio Version)

3. Baby Come Round

4. Mama (Album Version)

5. Mama (Biffco Mix)

6. Mama (Instrumental)*

7. Mama (Karaoke Version)

8. Who Do You Think You Are (Album Version)

9. Who Do You Think You Are (Morales Club Mix)

10. Who Do You Think You Are (Morales Dub Mix)

11. Who Do You Think You Are (Morales Bonus Mix)*

12. Who Do You Think You Are (Instrumental)

13. Who Do You Think You Are (Karaoke Version)

CD5:

1. Step To Me (7” Mix)

2. Move Over

3. Step To Me (Extended Mix)

4. Step To Me (Mamhew's Disco Steppin' Mix)

5. Step To Me (Mamhew's Extra Spicey Dub)

6. Step To Me (From Japanese Edibon of Spiceworld)

7. Move Over (Live In Istanbul)

8. Move Over Generabonext (Live)

9. Move Over (PlayStabon Backing Track)

10. Move Over (Instrumental)*

11. Move Over (Karaoke Version)

CD6:

1. Spice Up Your Life (Stent Radio Mix)

2. Spice Invaders

3. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix)

4. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Carnival Club Mix)

5. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Drums & Dub Mix)

6. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Beats)

7. Spice Up Your Life (Murk Cuba Libre Mix)

8. Spice Up Your Life (Murk Havana FM Radio Mix)

9. Spice Up Your Life (Murk Spider Beats)

10. Spice Up Your Life (Murk Sugar Cane Dub)

11. Spice Up Your Life (Stent Radio Instrumental)

12. Spice Up Your Life (Karaoke Version)

CD7:

1. Too Much (Radio Edit)

2. Outer Space Girls

3. Walk Of Life

4. Too Much (Album Version)

5. Too Much (Orchestral Version)

6. Too Much (SoulShock & Karlin Remix)

7. Too Much (Instrumental)*

8. Too Much (Karaoke Version)

CD8:

1. Stop

2. Ain’t No Stopping Us Now (Featuring Luther Vandross)

3. Something Kinda Funny (Live In Istanbul)

4. Mama (Live In Istanbul)

5. Love Thing (Live In Istanbul)

6. Stop (Morales Remix)

7. Stop (Morales Dub)*

8. Stop (Morales Remix Radio Edit)*

9. Stop (Stretch ‘N’ Vern’s Rock & Roll Mix)

10. Stop (Stretch ‘N’ Vern's Biffon Dub)*

11. Stop (Backing Track Extra Brass)*

12. Stop (Instrumental)*

13. Stop (Karaoke Version)

CD9:

1. Viva Forever (Radio Edit)

2. Viva Forever (Tony Rich Remix)

3. Viva Forever (Album Version)

4. Who Do You Think You Are (Live in Birmingham)

5. Say You’ll Be There (Live in Birmingham)

6. Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)

7. Viva Forever (Tony Rich Main Remix)*

8. Viva Forever (Tony Rich Remix Radio Edit)*

9. Viva Forever (Tony Rich Remix Instrumental)

10. Viva Forever (Instrumental)*

11.Viva Forever (Karaoke Version)

CD10:

1.Goodbye (Radio Edit)

2. Christmas Wrapping

3. Goodbye (Single Edit)

4. Sisters (Are Doing It For Themselves) (Live)

5. We Are Family (Live)

6. Goodbye (Album Version)

7. Goodbye (Orchestral Mix)

8. Goodbye (Orchestral Master)*

9. Goodbye (Karaoke Version)

CD11:

1. Holler (Radio Edit)2. Let Love Lead The Way (Radio Edit)

3. Holler (Album Version)

4. Holler (TV Edit)*

5. Holler (MAW Remix)

6. Holler (MAW Tribal Vocal)

7. Holler (MAW Spice Beats)

8. Holler (MAW Dub)

9. Holler (MAW Remix Instrumental)

10. Holler (MAW Tribal Instrumental)

11. Holler (Karaoke Version)

12. Let Love Lead The Way (Album Version)

13. Let Love Lead The Way (TV Edit)*

14. Let Love Lead The Way (Karaoke Version)

CD12:

1. Tell Me Why (Radio Edit)*

2. If You Wanna Have Some Fun (Radio Edit)*

3. Tell Me Why (Jonathan Peters Edit)|4. Tell Me Why (Jonathan Peters Club Mix)*

5. Tell Me Why (Thunderpuss Edit)*

6. Tell Me Why (ThunderDUB)*7. Tell Me Why (Thunderpuss Club Mix)*

8. Tell Me Why (Tribe-A-Pella)*

9. Tell Me Why (Mixshow)*

10. Tell Me Why (Thunderpuss Radio Instrumental)*

11. Tell Me Why (12" Instrumental)*

CD13:

1. Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)

2. Wannabe (Soul Seekerz Radio Edit)

3. Wannabe (Soul Seekerz 2007 Remix)

4. Wannabe (Soul Seekerz Dub)*

5. 2 Become 1 (Georgie Porgie’s Radio Edit)6. 2 Become 1 (Georgie Porgie’s Extended Mix)*

7. 2 Become 1 (Georgie Porgie’s Dub Mix)*

8. Spice Up Your Life (Ralphi’s Radio Edit)

9. Spice Up Your Life (Ralphi’s Vocal Mix)*

10. Spice Up Your Life (Ralphi’s Dub Mix)*

11. Spice Girls Megamix (Radio Edit)*

12. Spice Girls Club Megamix*

CD14:

1. Do You Think About Me (Demo)**

2. Wannabe (Demo)

3. 2 Become 1 (Demo)**

4. Mama (Demo)**

5. Who Do You Think You Are (Demo)

6. Step To Me (Demo)

7. Love Thing (Demo)**

8. Last Time Lover (Demo)

9. If U Can’t Dance (Demo)

10. Feed Your Love (Demo)

* anteriormente disponível apenas em item promocional

** inédito



SERVIÇO

Lançamento de "The singles Collection"

Quando: 6 de novembro de 2026

Pré-venda disponível via link.



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