VMA divulga categorias de 2025 e Lady Gaga é a mais indicada; confira lista completa
A votação pode ser feita através do perfil oficial no instagram e pelo site do evento
Video Music Awards (VMA), ou Premiação de Vídeo Música em português, lançou nesta terça-feira (5) os artistas indicados de 2025 e abriu a votação do público. Lady Gaga lidera a lista com 12 nomeações.
Outros artistas que mais aparecem são Bruno Mars (11 nomeações) e Kendrick Lamar (10 nomeções). Já os votos são feitos através do site e por comentários com hashtags pelo instagram oficial do evento: @vmas.
A premiação é apresentada pelo canal MTV e foi criada em 1984, para premiar os melhores clips dos anos. Além das categorias principais que o público participa diretamente, existem as mais técnicas como: Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte, Melhor Cinematografia, Melhor Edição, Melhor Coreografia e Melhores Efeitos Visuais.
Confira a lista completa:
Vídeo do Ano
Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
Artista do Ano
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Música do Ano
Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"
Doechii – "Anxiety"
Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I’m Sorry"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"
Lorde – "What Was That"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
Tate McRae – "Sports Car"
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
Artista Revelação
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
Melhor Artista Pop
Ariana Grande
Charli XCX
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
MTV Push Performance do Ano
Ayra Starr – "Last Heartbreak Song"
Damiano David – "Next Summer"
Dasha – "Bye Bye Bye"
Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"
Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"
Katseye – "Touch"
Lay Bankz – "Graveyard"
Leon Thomas – "Yes It Is"
Livingston – "Shadow"
Mark Ambor – "Belong Together"
Role Model – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out"
Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Melhor Colaboração
Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs – "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "Luther"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"
Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton – "Pour Me a Drink"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – "Sunset Blvd"
Melhor Pop
Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
Melhor Hip-Hop
Doechii – "Anxiety"
Drake – "Nokia"
Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"
GloRilla Featuring Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
LL Cool J Featuring Eminem – "Murdergram Deux"
Travis Scott – "4x4"
Melhor R&B
Chris Brown – "Residuals"
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "Mutt (Remix)"
Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous"
PartyNextDoor – "No Chill"
Summer Walker – "Heart of a Woman"
SZA – "Drive"
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
Melhor Alternativo
Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"
Imagine Dragons – "Wake Up"
Lola Young – "Messy"
MGK & Jelly Roll – "Lonely Road"
Sombr – "Back to Friends"
The Marías – "Back to Me"
Melhor Rock
Coldplay – "All My Love"
Evanescence – "Afterlife (From Devil May Cry)"
Green Day – "One Eyed Bastard"
Lenny Kravitz – "Honey"
Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"
Twenty One Pilots – "The Contract"
Melhor Música Latina
Bad Bunny – "Baile Inolvidable"
J Balvin – "Rio"
KAROL G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
Peso Pluma – "La Patrulla"
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – "Khé?"
Shakira – "Soltera"
Melhor KPop
Aespa – "Whiplash"
Jennie – "Like Jennie"
Jimin – "Who"
Jisoo – "Earthquake"
Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – "Born Again"
Stray Kids – "Chk Chk Boom"
Rosé – "Toxic Till the End"
Melhor Afrobeat
Asake & Travis Scott – "Active"
Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott – "TaTaTa"
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)"
Rema – "Baby (Is It A Crime)"
Tems Featuring Asake – "Get It Right"
Tyla – "Push 2 Start"
Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz – "Piece of My Heart"
Melhor Música Country
Chris Stapleton – "Think I’m in Love With You"
Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood – "I’m Gonna Love You"
Jelly Roll – "Liar"
Lainey Wilson – "4x4xU"
Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?"
Morgan Wallen – "Smile"
Melhor Álbum
Bad Bunny – "Debí Tirar Más Fotos"
Kendrick Lamar – "GNX"
Lady Gaga – "Mayhem"
Morgan Wallen – "I’m the Problem"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Short n’ Sweet"
The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"