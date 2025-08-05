A- A+

música VMA divulga categorias de 2025 e Lady Gaga é a mais indicada; confira lista completa A votação pode ser feita através do perfil oficial no instagram e pelo site do evento

Video Music Awards (VMA), ou Premiação de Vídeo Música em português, lançou nesta terça-feira (5) os artistas indicados de 2025 e abriu a votação do público. Lady Gaga lidera a lista com 12 nomeações.

Outros artistas que mais aparecem são Bruno Mars (11 nomeações) e Kendrick Lamar (10 nomeções). Já os votos são feitos através do site e por comentários com hashtags pelo instagram oficial do evento: @vmas.

A premiação é apresentada pelo canal MTV e foi criada em 1984, para premiar os melhores clips dos anos. Além das categorias principais que o público participa diretamente, existem as mais técnicas como: Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte, Melhor Cinematografia, Melhor Edição, Melhor Coreografia e Melhores Efeitos Visuais.

Confira a lista completa:

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Artista do Ano

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Música do Ano

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"

Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I’m Sorry"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"

Lorde – "What Was That"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Tate McRae – "Sports Car"

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Artista Revelação

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Melhor Artista Pop

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance do Ano

Ayra Starr – "Last Heartbreak Song"

Damiano David – "Next Summer"

Dasha – "Bye Bye Bye"

Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"

Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"

Katseye – "Touch"

Lay Bankz – "Graveyard"

Leon Thomas – "Yes It Is"

Livingston – "Shadow"

Mark Ambor – "Belong Together"

Role Model – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Melhor Colaboração

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs – "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "Luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"

Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton – "Pour Me a Drink"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – "Sunset Blvd"

Melhor Pop

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"

Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Melhor Hip-Hop

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Drake – "Nokia"

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"

GloRilla Featuring Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

LL Cool J Featuring Eminem – "Murdergram Deux"

Travis Scott – "4x4"

Melhor R&B

Chris Brown – "Residuals"

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "Mutt (Remix)"

Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous"

PartyNextDoor – "No Chill"

Summer Walker – "Heart of a Woman"

SZA – "Drive"

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Melhor Alternativo

Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"

Imagine Dragons – "Wake Up"

Lola Young – "Messy"

MGK & Jelly Roll – "Lonely Road"

Sombr – "Back to Friends"

The Marías – "Back to Me"

Melhor Rock

Coldplay – "All My Love"

Evanescence – "Afterlife (From Devil May Cry)"

Green Day – "One Eyed Bastard"

Lenny Kravitz – "Honey"

Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"

Twenty One Pilots – "The Contract"

Melhor Música Latina

Bad Bunny – "Baile Inolvidable"

J Balvin – "Rio"

KAROL G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Peso Pluma – "La Patrulla"

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – "Khé?"

Shakira – "Soltera"

Melhor KPop

Aespa – "Whiplash"

Jennie – "Like Jennie"

Jimin – "Who"

Jisoo – "Earthquake"

Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – "Born Again"

Stray Kids – "Chk Chk Boom"

Rosé – "Toxic Till the End"

Melhor Afrobeat

Asake & Travis Scott – "Active"

Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott – "TaTaTa"

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)"

Rema – "Baby (Is It A Crime)"

Tems Featuring Asake – "Get It Right"

Tyla – "Push 2 Start"

Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz – "Piece of My Heart"

Melhor Música Country

Chris Stapleton – "Think I’m in Love With You"

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood – "I’m Gonna Love You"

Jelly Roll – "Liar"

Lainey Wilson – "4x4xU"

Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?"

Morgan Wallen – "Smile"

Melhor Álbum

Bad Bunny – "Debí Tirar Más Fotos"

Kendrick Lamar – "GNX"

Lady Gaga – "Mayhem"

Morgan Wallen – "I’m the Problem"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Short n’ Sweet"

The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

