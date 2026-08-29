Uefa divulga calendário das partidas da fase de liga da Champions League

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Neste sábado (29), a Uefa divulgou o calendário completo da fase de liga da Champions League 2026/27. Os confrontos dessa etapa ocorrem entre os dias 8 de setembro e 27 de janeiro e cada clube terá oito rodadas, sempre enfrentando adversários diferentes, com quatro jogos em casa e quatro fora.

A principal competição de clubes da Europa chega à terceira edição no formato, após abandonar o tradicional sistema da fase de grupos. Os oito primeiros colocados se classificam antecipadamente para as oitavas de final, enquanto aqueles que ficarem entre 9º e 24º se enfrentam na fase de 16 avos.

A entidade já tinha anunciado os confrontos da fase de liga na última quinta-feira (27). A primeira rodada começa com confrontos interessantes, como o Real Madrid recebendo a Inter de Milão, no dia 08 de setembro, no Santiago Bernabéu. Já o Arsenal, atual vice da competição, visita o Napoli, no estádio Diego Armando Maradona.

Nesta temporada, a grande decisão será realizada no Riyadh Air Metropolitano, estádio do Atlético de Madrid, no dia 05 de junho de 2027.

VEJA A TABELA COMPLETA DE JOGOS DA FASE DE LIGA:

1ª RODADA:

08 DE SETEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

AEK Athensd x LASK - 13h45

Club Brugge x Aston Villa - 13h45

Borussia Dortmund x Villarreal - 16h00

Porto x Manchester City - 16h00

Lille x Real Betis - 16h00

Real Madrid x Inter de Milão - 16h00

09 DE SETEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Barcelona x Feyenoord - 13h45

Stuttgart x Viking - 13h45

Liverpool x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00

PSG x Brastilavia - 16h00

Sporting x Galatasaray - 16h00

Napoli x Arsenal - 16h00

10 DE SETEMBRO (QUINTA-FEIRA)

Fenerbahce x Roma - 13h45

PSV x Shakhtar - 13h45

Como x RB Leipzig - 16h00

Bayern de Munique x Bodó Glimt - 16h00

Manchester United x Sabah - 16h00

Slavia Praga x Lens - 16h00

2ª RODADA:

13 DE OUTUBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Lens x Sporting - 13h45

Sabah x Slavia Praga - 13h45

Arsenal x Lille - 16h00

Atlético de Madrid x Manchester United - 16h00

Inter de Milão x Club Brugge - 16h00

Galatasaray x Barcelona - 16h00

RB Leipzig x PSV - 16h00

Viking x Bayern de Munique - 16h00

Villarreal x Napoli - 16h00

14 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Feyenoord x Como - 13h45

LASK x Liverpool - 13h45

Roma x Real Madrid - 16h00

Aston Villa x Fenerbahce - 16h00

Shakhtar x AEK Athens - 16h00

Bodó Glimt x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00

Manchester City x PSG 0 16h00

Real Betis x Porto - 16h00

Bratislava x Stuttgart - 16h00

3ª RODADA:

20 DE OUTUBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Fenerbahce x Slavia Praga - 13h45

Sabah x Borussia Dortmund - 13h45

Roma x Bratislava - 16h00

Porto x PSV - 16h00

Liverpool x Villarreal - 16h00

Manchester City x AEK Athens - 16h00

PSG x Barcelona - 16h00

Napoli x Bodó Glimt - 16h00

Stuttgart x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00

21 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Como x Manchester United - 13h45

Lille x Galatasaray - 13h45

Aston Villa x Viking - 16h00

Club Brugge x Lens - 16h00

Bayern de Munique x Arsenal - 16h00

Inter de Milão x Shakhtar - 16h00

Real Madrid x RB Leipzig - 16h00

Real Betis x Feyenoord - 16h00

Sporting - LASK - 16h00

4ª RODADA:

Shakhtar x Sporting - 13h45

Galatasaray x Stuttgart - 13h45

Atlético de Madrid x Bayern de Munique - 16h00

Barcelona x Aston Villa - 16h00

Feyenoord x Inter de Milão - 16h00

Bodó Glimt x Lille - 16h00

LASK x Bratislava - 16h00

Manchester United x Roma - 16h00

Villarreal x PSG - 16h00

22 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

AEK Athens x Real Madrid - 13h45

Fenerbahce x Liverpool - 14h45

Borussia Dortmund x Real Betis - 16h00

Porto x Napoli - 16h00

PSV x Club Brugge - 16h00

RB Leipzig x Manchester City - 16h00

Lens x Como - 16h00

Slavia Praga x Arsenal - 16h00

Viking x Sabah - 16h00

5ª RODADA:

24 DE NOVEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Bodó Glimt x LASK - 13h45

Galatasaray x Aston Villa - 13h45

Arsenal x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00

Como x AEK Athens - 16h00

Feyenoord x Porto - 16h00

Manchester City x Napoli - 16h00

RB Leipzig x Lens - 16h00

Real Madrid x PSV - 16h00

Bratislava x Real Betis - 16h00

25 DE NOVEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Sabah x Barcelona - 13h45

Slavia Praga x Villarreal - 13h45

Atlético de Madrid x Viking - 16h00

Club Brugge x Liverpool - 16h00

Inter de Milão x Stuttgart - 16h00

Shakhtar x Fenerbahce - 16h00

Lille x Bayern de Munique - 16h00

PSG x Roma - 16h00

Sporting x Manchester United - 16h00

6ª RODADA:

08 DE DEZEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Viking x Feyenoord - 13h45

Villarreal x Sabah - 13h45

AEK Athens x Galatasaray - 16h00

Roma x Sporting - 16h00

Aston Villa x PSG - 16h00

Barcelona x Manchester City - 16h00

Bayern de Munique x Slavia Praga - 16h00

Manchester United x RB Leipzig - 16h00

Napoli x Club Brugge - 16h00

09 DE DEZEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Real Betis x Como - 13h45

Bratislava x Shakhtar - 13h45

Arsenal x Real Madrid - 16h00

Borussia Dortmund x Inter de Milão - 16h00

LASK x Fenerbahce - 16h00

Liverpool x Porto - 16h00

PSV x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00

Lens x Bodó Glimt - 16h00

Stuttgart x Lille - 16h00

7ª RODADA:

19 DE JANEIRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Bodó Glimt x Atlético de Madrid - 13h45

Galatasaray x Feyenoord - 13h45

AEK Athens FC x Roma - 16h00

Aston Villa x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00

Inter de Milão x Liverpool - 16h00

Porto x Slavia Praga - 16h00

Lille x Bratislava - 16h00

Real Madrid x LASK - 16h00

Stuttgart x Club Brugge - 16h00

20 DE JANEIRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Fenerbahce x Villarreal - 13h45

Sabah x Napoli - 13h45

Como x PSG - 16h00

Manchester United x Bayern de Munique - 16h00

RB Leipzig x Shakhtar - 16h00

Lens x Manchester City - 16h00

Real Betis x Arsenal - 16h00

Sporting x Barcelona - 16h00

Viking x PSV - 16h00

8ª RODADA:

27 DE JANEIRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Arsenal x Sabah - 16h00

Roma x Lille - 16h00

Atlético de Madrid x Fenerbahce - 16h00

Borussia Dortmund x AEK Athens - 16h00

Club Brugge x Bodó Glimt - 16h00

Bayern de Munique x Real Betis - 16h00

Barcelona x Como - 16h00

Shakhtar x Real Madrid - 16h00

Feyenoord x RB Leipzig - 16h00

LASK x Porto - 16h00

Liverpool x Lens - 16h00

Manchester City x Sporting - 16h00

PSG x Galatasaray - 16h00

PSV x Stuttgart - 16h00

Slavia Praga x Aston Villa - 16h00

Napoli x Viking - 16h00

Villarreal x Manchester United - 16h00

Bratislava x Inter de Milão - 16h00

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