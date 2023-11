Ao menos 25 pessoas morrem e dezenas são hospitalizadas após incêndio em edifício na China; vídeo

Breaking News: Major fire engulfs office building in Lvliang, Shanxi. At least 11 confirmed dead, 51 hospitalized. On Nov 16, a fire erupted at the Yongju Coal Industry building in Lishi District, Lvliang City, Shanxi Province. Official reports state 51 people were hospitalized,… pic.twitter.com/p7XbLWAYgc — Aric Chen 陳曉天 (@aricchen) November 16, 2023