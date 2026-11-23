O presidente da Ucrânia, Volodimir Zelensky, reivindicou nesta segunda-feira (23) dois ataques contra navios russos na costa da Líbia, poucas horas depois de a ONU pedir uma investigação sobre os bombardeios de domingo contra embarcações perto de Benghazi.

Os ataques aconteceram no momento em que a Ucrânia intensifica os bombardeios contra a Rússia longe da linha de combate.

A ONU condenou os ataques e alertou para o risco de que o país do norte da África, ainda dividido em consequência da guerra civil, vire um "campo de batalha para conflitos estrangeiros".

"Tudo aconteceu na costa da Líbia. Nossos combatentes lançaram sete drones marítimos de fabricação ucraniana. Apesar de todas as tentativas do inimigo de conter o ataque, a corveta russa Merkury foi afundada", escreveu Zelensky no X.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved. It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit. We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine!

O mandatário ucraniano afirmou que o Merkury é "um de seus navios mais novos, comissionado em 2023, durante a guerra em larga escala".

"Nosso segundo alvo foi o navio cargueiro russo MV ANGARA, que o inimigo utilizava para transportar armas. Resultado: alvo atingido", acrescentou.

Um helicóptero de combate Ka-27 também foi destruído durante o bombardeio contra o Merkury, acrescentou.

Os ataques de domingo aconteceram depois que um drone atingiu um cargueiro russo no Mar Báltico no sábado, perto das águas da Finlândia. Segundo a Guarda de Fronteira do país nórdico, o ataque foi efetuado por Kiev.

A missão das Nações Unidas na Líbia expressou preocupação e pediu uma "investigação imediata, independente e transparente".

"A Líbia não pode se dar ao luxo e não deve se tornar um campo de batalha para conflitos estrangeiros", escreveu a missão, a UNSMIL, em sua conta no X.

UNSMIL expresses serious concern over the attacks carried out at Benghazi Seaport and off the city’s coast on Sunday, and stresses that Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected. UNSMIL calls for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account. The United Nations stands ready to provide assistance to the Libyan authorities in the investigation. The Mission urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from putting unverified information in the public domain or politicizing the incident while the investigation is underway. It also warns against escalatory actions or rhetoric that could fuel tensions within Libya or draw the country into wider regional or international confrontations. Libya can not afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts. These incidents also underscore the urgent need to expedite efforts to reunify Libya’s national institutions and strengthen their ability to safeguard the country’s national sovereignty and security. Asserting that it will continue to closely monitor these grave developments, UNSMIL calls on all actors to act responsibly to preserve the country’s stability and build on the hard-won gains in the political process towards a durable settlement.