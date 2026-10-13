Zelenski diz que Ucrânia suspendeu ataques ao setor energético russo há dois dias

O presidente da Ucrânia, Volodimir Zelenski, afirmou nesta terça-feira, 13, que o país não realiza ataques contra refinarias de petróleo ou outras instalações do setor energético da Rússia há dois dias, desde que o presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunciou um cessar-fogo na área de energia Segundo ele, Moscou, porém, manteve ofensivas contra instalações energéticas e infraestrutura crítica ucranianas.

Em publicação na rede social X, Zelenski afirmou que 19 regiões da Ucrânia foram atingidas nesse período e acusou a Rússia de ignorar a iniciativa americana. "Nossa posição permanece inalterada: a Ucrânia está pronta para medidas recíprocas de desescalada", declarou, acrescentando que é necessário ampliar a pressão sobre Moscou para viabilizar uma redução das hostilidades.

Since last evening and up to now, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with more than a hundred different weapons – jet-powered drones, loitering munitions, and ballistic missiles. A significant portion of these strike assets were shot down. But unfortunately, not all of them. An ordinary residential building was destroyed in Kharkiv; the rescue operation continued virtually all night as first responders searched for people under the rubble. Four people were killed in this strike on the building in Kharkiv. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. In Kharkiv alone, 41 people were injured in just one evening. There was also a particularly vile ballistic missile strike on Kyiv – five missiles that hit civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, we received no early warning from our partners about this strike. Intelligence on Russian ballistic missile launches helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed – when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles. Ukraine has not carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries or the energy sector in general for the two days since the American President announced an energy ceasefire. But Russia did not heed the American President. During this time, the Russians have attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure, sending absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine. Nineteen regions of our country have come under attack in these two days alone. Our position remains unchanged: Ukraine is ready for reciprocal steps toward de-escalation, and effective pressure on Russia is needed to make de-escalation happen. Wars end when the aggressor realizes that it cannot prolong the war. Global pressure on Russia contributes to exactly that – bringing peace closer. But direct or indirect support for Russia, slowing down assistance to Ukraine, and making it harder to protect lives against ballistic missiles will certainly not help bring peace. Everyone needs peace. A strong America, a strong Europe, and strong partners are needed. Thank you to everyone who is truly helping!