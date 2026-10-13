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Leia o Jornalterça13/10/2026
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Zelenski diz que Ucrânia suspendeu ataques ao setor energético russo há dois dias

Segundo o presidente ucraniano, as forças russas lançaram mais de 100 armas contra o país desde a noite de segunda-feira (12), incluindo drones e mísseis balísticos

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O presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelensky, diz que o país suspendeu ataques ao setor energético russo há dois diasO presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelensky, diz que o país suspendeu ataques ao setor energético russo há dois dias - Foto: Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP

O presidente da Ucrânia, Volodimir Zelenski, afirmou nesta terça-feira, 13, que o país não realiza ataques contra refinarias de petróleo ou outras instalações do setor energético da Rússia há dois dias, desde que o presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunciou um cessar-fogo na área de energia Segundo ele, Moscou, porém, manteve ofensivas contra instalações energéticas e infraestrutura crítica ucranianas.

Em publicação na rede social X, Zelenski afirmou que 19 regiões da Ucrânia foram atingidas nesse período e acusou a Rússia de ignorar a iniciativa americana. "Nossa posição permanece inalterada: a Ucrânia está pronta para medidas recíprocas de desescalada", declarou, acrescentando que é necessário ampliar a pressão sobre Moscou para viabilizar uma redução das hostilidades.

 

Segundo o presidente ucraniano, as forças russas lançaram mais de 100 armas contra o país desde a noite de segunda-feira (12), incluindo drones e mísseis balísticos. Partes significativa dos projéteis foi interceptada, mas os ataques deixaram quatro mortos e 41 feridos em Kharkiv, onde um edifício residencial foi destruído.

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Volodimir Zelenski também relatou um ataque com cinco mísseis balísticos contra infraestrutura civil em Kiev e lamentou a ausência de alertas antecipados dos parceiros internacionais. Segundo ele, o compartilhamento de informações sobre lançamentos russos é fundamental para salvar vidas.

O líder ucraniano reiterou que o fim da guerra depende de pressão internacional sobre a Rússia e advertiu que atrasos na assistência militar a Kiev prejudicam os esforços de paz.

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