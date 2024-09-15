A- A+

prêmio Emmy Awards 2024: saiba o horário, onde assistir e relembre a lista completa de indicados Premiação dos melhores da TV e do streaming acontece neste domingo (15)

É dia de Emmy Awards. A 76ª edição da premiação que celebra o melhor da TV e do streaming acontece neste domingo (15), com apresentação de Eugene e Dan Levy, pai e filho premiados anteriormente com a comédia "Schitt's Creek".

Por que teremos outro Emmy em 2024?

Curiosamente, esta será a segunda edição do Emmy em 2024. A 75ª edição aconteceu em janeiro, em razão dos adiamentos em virtude das greves de atores e roteiristas no ano passado.

Quando será o Emmy 2024?

A cerimônia do Emmy 2024 acontece neste domingo, dia 15 de setembro, às 21h (horário de Brasília).

Lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024

Melhor série dramática

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“3 Body Problem”

“Slow Horses”



Melhor série de comédia

“Abbott Elementary”

“O urso”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”



Melhor série limitada ou minissérie

"Bebê rena"

"Fargo"

“Lessons in Chemistry”

"Ripley"

“True Detective: Night Country”



Melhor telefilme

"Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

"Quiz Lady"

"Red, White & Royal Blue"

"Scoop"

"Unfrosted"



Melhor ator em série dramática

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”



Melhor atriz em série dramática

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Anna Sawai, “Shо̄gun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”



Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"



Melhor ator em série de comédia

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “O urso”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”



Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”



Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Lionel Boyce, "O urso"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "O urso"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders In The Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "O urso"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders In The Building"



Melhor ator em série limitada ou minissérie

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Bebê Rena”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”



Melhor atriz em série limitada ou minissérie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Juno Temple, "Fargo"



Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebê rena"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under The Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Bebê rena"

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Bebê rena"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"



Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

Néstor Carbonell, "Shōgun"

Paul Dano, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Tracy Letts, "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty"

Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"

John Turturro "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"



Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"

Sarah Paulson, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Parker Posey, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"



Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

Jon Bernthal, "O urso"

Matthew Broderick, "Only Murders In The Building"

Ryan Gosling, "Saturday Night Live"

Christopher Lloyd, "Hacks"

Bob Odenkirk, "O urso"

Will Poulter, "O urso"



Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

Olivia Colman, "O urso"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "O urso"

Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Only Murders In The Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"

Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"



Melhor Talk Show

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”



Melhor série de variedades

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Saturday Night Live"



Melhor reality show

“The Amazing Race”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

“Top chef”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Veja também

