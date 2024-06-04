A- A+

AVALIAÇÃO Revista americana elege 300 melhores discos da história com dois brasileiros no top 50; veja lista 'Songs in the key of life', de Stevie Wonder, foi considerado o melhor álbum de todos os tempos

A revista cultural Paste, de Atlanta, Estados Unidos, elegeu os 300 melhores discos da história da música mundial — e há dois brasileiros na lista, um inclusive no top 10. "O critério para o que constitui um 'grande álbum', para nós, fica em algum lugar entre influência e atemporalidade", avisa a publicação, que existe desde 2002. Na votação, participaram editores, redatores, freelancers e estagiários.

O melhor disco da história, na opinião dos colaboradores da Paste, é "Songs in the key of life", de Stevie Wonder. "O mundo não sabia fazer música até Stevie Wonder começar a fazê-la", observa a revista em sua justificativa. Na segunda colocação, aparece "Disintegration" (1989), do The Cure; seguido de "Hounds of love" (1985), de Kate Bush, em terceiro; "Sign o' the Times", de Prince, em quarto; e "Abbey Road", dos Beatles, na quinta colocação.

Leia também • Memorial Chico Science promove roda de conversa sobre os 30 anos de discos famosos

O primeiro brasileiro a aparecer na lista chega logo em nono lugar. Trata-se do álbum "Clube da Esquina" (1972), de Milton Nascimento e Lô Borges. "Com malhas de pop barroco e folk, com toques de psicodelia e MPB, o Clube da Esquina se inspira tanto nos Beatles quanto em Chopin, criando um dos projetos sul-americanos mais ricos já compostos. Com 64 minutos de duração, o álbum duplo nunca supera a sua própria criatividade", se rende a Paste.

Na 51ª posição, surge outro álbum emblemático do Brasil: "Acabou chorare", lançado pelos Novos Baianos também no ano de 1972. "Foi uma mistura perfeita de samba rock e música da tropicália feita na esteira da ditadura militar em curso no Brasil e dos pares oprimidos da banda. Instrumentalmente, Acabou Chorare é impressionante; liricamente, o álbum é esperançoso em um momento em que não deveria", afirma a publicação.

Os 300 melhores discos da história, segundo a revista Paste

Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life (1976) The Cure: Disintegration (1989) Kate Bush: Hounds of Love (1985) Prince: Sign o’ the Times (1987) The Beatles: Abbey Road (1969) OutKast: Stankonia (2000) Fishmans: Long Season (1996) Nina Simone: Wild is the Wind (1966) Milton Nascimento & Lô Borges: Clube da Esquina (1972) The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds (1966) Public Enemy: It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1987) Miles Davis: Bitches Brew (1970) Marvin Gaye: What’s Going On (1971) Joni Mitchell: Blue (1971) Bruce Springsteen: Born to Run (1975) Janet Jackson: Velvet Rope (1997) Funkadelic: Maggot Brain (1971) Fleetwood Mac: Rumours (1977) Prince: Purple Rain (1984) Wilco: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2002) The Velvet Underground: The Velvet Undeground & Nico (1967) Kendrick Lamar: To Pimp a Butterfly (2015) The Clash: London Calling (1979) Sam Cooke: Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963 (1985) Talking Heads: Remain in Light (1980) The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Electric Ladyland (1968) Lauryn Hill: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1999) Fiona Apple: The Idler Wheel is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do (2012) Bob Dylan: Blood on the Tracks (1975) Björk: Post (1995) Billie Holiday: Lady in Satin (1958) Carole King: Tapestry (1971) David Bowie: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (1972) John Coltrane: A Love Supreme (1964) Amy Winehouse: Back to Black (2006) The Rolling Stones: Exile on Main St. (1972) Sufjan Stevens: Illinois (2005) Neil Young: On the Beach (1974) Patti Smith: Horses (1975) The Replacements: Tim (1985) PJ Harvey: To Bring You My Love (1995) Cocteau Twins: Heaven or Las Vegas (1990) De La Soul: 3 Feet High and Rising (1989) The Beatles: Revolver (1966) The Roots: Things Fall Apart (1999) Miles Davis: Kind of Blue (1959) Julee Cruise: Floating into the Night (1989) Frank Ocean: Blonde (2016) Johnny Cash: At Folsom Prison (1968) Novos Baianos: Acabou Chorare (1972) Joni Mitchell: The Hissing of Summer Lawns (1975) R.E.M.: Automatic For the People (1992) Wu-Tang Clan: Enter the Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers) (1993) Beyoncé: Lemonade (2016) Stevie Wonder: Innervisions (1973) Pharoah Sanders: Karma (1969) Van Morrison: Astral Weeks (1968) Notorious B.I.G.: Ready to Die (1994) Hole: Live Through This (1994) Lucinda Williams: Car Wheels on a Gravel Road (1998) The Beatles: The Beatles (1968) Hüsker Dü: New Day Rising (1985) Ray Charles: Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music (1962) Nirvana: Nevermind (1991) Michael Jackson: Off the Wall (1979) A Tribe Called Quest: The Low End Theory (1991) Aretha Franklin: Lady Soul (1968) Nas: Illmatic (1994) my bloody valentine: loveless (1991) Madonna: Like a Prayer (1989) Kendrick Lamar: good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012) Smokey Robinson & The Miracles: Going to a Go-Go (1965) Bob Dylan: Blonde on Blonde (1966) Little Richard: Here’s Little Richard (1957) The Replacements: Let It Be (1984) Erykah Badu: Baduizm (1997) Mingus: The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady (1963) Black Sabbath: Paranoid (1970) Alice Coltrane: Journey in Satchidananda (1971) D’Angelo: Voodoo (2000) Radiohead: In Rainbows (2007) Pixies: Surfer Rosa (1988) SOPHIE: Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (2018) Nina Simone: I Put a Spell on You (1965) Kanye West: The Life of Pablo (2016) Beastie Boys: Paul’s Boutique (1989) Smashing Pumpkins: Siamese Dream (1993) Television: Marquee Moon (1977) The Stooges: Raw Power (1973) Otis Redding: Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul (1965) Deerhunter: Halcyon Digest (2010) War: The World is a Ghetto (1972) Sade: Love Deluxe (1992) Aphex Twin: Selected Ambient Works Volume II (1994) Fleetwood Mac: Tusk (1979) Death: Symbolic (1995) Donna Summer: Bad Girls (1979) Grateful Dead: American Beauty (1970) B.B. King: Live at the Regal (1965) Simon & Garfunkel: Bridge Over Troubled Water (1970) Prince and the Revolution: 1999 (1982) Sunn O))): Black One (2005) Bruce Springsteen: The River (1980) Paul & Linda McCartney: Ram (1971) N.W.A.: Straight Outta Compton (1988) J Dilla: Donuts (2006) This Heat: Deceit (1981) Sleater-Kinney: Dig Met Out (1997) The Smiths: The Queen is Dead (1984) Godspeed You Black Emperor!: Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven (2000) Mariah Carey: Music Box (1993) Madvillain: Madvillainy (2004) System of a Down: Toxicity (2001) Lou Reed: Transformer (1972) Dr. Dre: The Chronic (1992) Willie Nelson: Red Headed Stranger (1975) The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Are You Experienced? (1967) Sonic Youth: Daydream Nation (1988) Fugees: The Score (1996) Michael Jackson: Thriller (1982) The Breeders: Last Splash (1993) Ramones: Ramones (1976) R.E.M.: Murmur (1983) Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) Daft Punk: Discovery (2001) David Bowie: Low (1977) The Beatles: Rubber Soul (1965) Minutemen: Double Nickels on the Dime (1984) Herbie Hancock: Head Hunters (1973) George Michael: Faith (1987) PJ Harvey: Rid of Me (1993) Led Zeppelin: Physical Graffiti (1975) Elliott Smith: Either/Or (1997) Tatsuro Yamashita: For You (1982) Metallica: Master of Puppets (1986) James Brown: ‘Live’ at the Apollo (1963) Sparks: No. 1 in Heaven (1979) Gang of Four: Entertainment! (1979) Spiritualized: Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space (1997) Eric Dolphy: Out to Lunch! (1964) Boris: Pink (2005) Björk: Homogenic (1997) Paul Simon: Graceland (1986) Belle & Sebastian: If You’re Feeling Sinister (1996) Jay-Z: Reasonable Doubt (1996) Madonna: Erotica (1992) Boards of Canada: Music Has the Right to Children (1998) Frank Ocean: channel ORANGE (2012) Radiohead: OK Computer (1997) Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell! (2019) Slowdive: Souvlaki (1993) Fishmans: Kuuchuu Camp (1996) Jason Isbell: Southeastern (2013) Dismemberment Plan: Emergency & I (1999) Dusty Springfield: Dusty in Memphis (1969) Sly and the Family Stone: There’s a Riot Goin’ On (1971) Waylon Jennings: Dreaming My Dreams (1975) Van Halen: Van Halen (1978) Gillian Welch: Time (The Revelator) (2001) Oasis: Definitely Maybe (1994) Kanye West: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010) Pixies: Doolittle (1989) Aretha Franklin: I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You (1967) Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Rust Never Sleeps (1979) Death Cab for Cutie: Transatlanticism (2003) X-Ray Spex: Germfree Adolescents (1978) Marvin Gaye: I Want You (1976) Talking Heads: Fear of Music (1979) Guns ‘N Roses: Appetite For Destruction (1987) Taylor Swift: Red (2012) Neutral Milk Hotel: In the Aeroplane Over the Sea (1998) Public Image Ltd: Second Issue / Metal Box (1979) GZA: Liquid Swords (1995) Swans: Soundtracks for the Blind (1996) Nick Drake: Pink Moon (1972) Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour (2018) Yo La Tengo: And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out (2000) Angelo Badalementi: Soundtrack from Twin Peaks (1990) Missy Elliott: Supa Dupa Fly (1997) John Prine: John Prine (1971) The Rolling Stones: Sticky Fingers (1971) The Ronettes: Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica (1964) The Strokes: Is This It (2001) Beyoncé: Beyoncé (2013) Sufjan Stevens: Carrie & Lowell (2015) Eminem: The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) Kate Bush: The Dreaming (1982) The Microphones: The Glow Pt. 2 (2001) Pavement: Slanted & Enchanted (1992) TLC: CrazySexyCool (1994) Dinosaur Jr.: You’re Living All Over Me (1987) Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters (2020) The Velvet Underground: The Velvet Underground (1969) Vince Staples: Big Fish Theory (2017) Rush: Moving Pictures (1981) Slayer: Reign in Blood (1986) Buena Vista Social Club: Buena Vista Social Club (1997) The War on Drugs: Lost in the Dream (2014) Massive Attack: Blue Lines (1991) Danger Mouse: The Grey Album (2004) Built to Spill: Perfect From Now On (1997) Leonard Cohen: Songs of Leonard Cohen (1967) Janelle Monáe: Dirty Computer (2018) Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band: Trout Mask Replica (1969) American Football: American Football (1999) Tom Waits: Rain Dogs (1985) Joni Mitchell: Court and Spark (1974) The Stooges: Fun House (1970) The Blue Nile: Hats (1989) Fugazi: Repeater (1990) Grace Jones: Nightclubbing (1981) Lil Wayne: Tha Carter III (2008) Joanna Newsom: Ys (2006) Led Zeppelin: IV (1971) The Magnetic Fields: 69 Love Songs (1999) Liz Phair: Exile in Guyville (1993) The Band: Music from Big Pink (1968) Jeff Buckley: Grace (1994) Bob Dylan: Highway 61 Revisited (1965) The Supremes: Where Did Our Love Go (1964) The Cure: Pornography (1982) Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska (1982) U2: The Joshua Tree (1987) Curtis Mayfield: Super Fly (1972) Solange: A Seat at the Table (2016) Germs: (GI) (1979) The Avalanches: Since I Left You (2000) Beck: Odelay (1996) Carly Rae Jepsen: Emotion (2015) Ornette Coleman: The Shape of Jazz to Come (1959) Portishead: Dummy (1994) Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: Déjà Vu (1970) D’Angelo and the Vanguard: Black Messiah (2014) Aretha Franklin: Amazing Grace (1972) Joy Division: Unknown Pleasures (1979) Danny Brown: Atrocity Exhibition (2016) Elton John: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973) The Mountain Goats: The Sunset Tree (2005) Lady Gaga: The Fame Monster (2009) Sex Pistols: Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols (1977) The Promise Ring: Nothing Feels Good (1997) Alice Coltrane: Turiya Sings (1982) Four Tet: There Is Love in You (2010) Eric B. & Rakim: Paid in Full (1987) LCD Soundsystem: Sound of Silver (2007) The Shangri-Las: Leader of the Pack (1965) Steely Dan: Aja (1977) Joni Mitchell: Hejira (1976) Burial: Untrue (2007) Popol Vuh: Hosianna Mantra (1972) Lorde: Melodrama (2017) George Jones: I Am What I Am (1980) Nico: The Marble Index (1968) Cyndi Lauper: She’s So Unusual (1983) Marty Robbins: Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs (1959) OutKast: Aquemini (1998) Janet Jackson: Control (1987) The Byrds: Sweetheart of the Rodeo (1968) PJ Harvey: Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea (2000) The Meters: Rejuvenation (1974) Silver Jews: American Water (1998) Alvvays: Blue Rev (2022) Stars of the Lid: The Tired Sounds of Stars of the Lid (2001) Thin Lizzy: Jailbreak (1976) Mahmoud Ahmed: Éthiopiques, Vol. 7: Ere Mèla (1975) Dolly Parton: Coat of Many Colors (1971) Tom Petty: Wildflowers (1994) Fiona Apple: When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts He Thinks Like a King What He Knows Throws the Blows When He Goes to the Fight and He’ll Win the Whole Thing ‘Fore He Enters the Ring There’s No Body to Batter When Your Mind Is Your Might So When You Go Solo, You Hold Your Own Hand and Remember That Depth Is the Greatest of Heights and If You Know Where You Stand, Then You Know Where to Land and If You Fall It Won’t Matter, Cuz You’ll Know That You’re Right (1999) Mississippi John Hurt: Today! (1966) Wire: Chairs Missing (1978) Blondie: Parallel Lines (1978) Neil Young: After the Gold Rush (1970) Songs: Ohia: The Magnolia Electric Co. (2003) Kraftwerk: The Man-Machine (1978) Vampire Weekend: Modern Vampires of the City (2013) Pulp: Different Class (1995) Hiroshi Yoshimura: Music For Nine Post Cards (1982) Robyn: Body Talk (2010) Townes Van Zandt: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt (1972) Shin Joong Hyun & Yup Juns: 신중현과 엽전들 (1974) Brian Eno: Another Green World (1975) Bob Marley and the Wailers: Burnin’ (1973) Talk Talk: Laughing Stock (1991) Lil’ Kim: Hard Core (1996) The KLF: Chill Out (1990) Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: I See a Darkness (1999) The Who: Tommy (1969) Britney Spears: …Baby One More Time (1999) The Fall: The Wonderful and Frightening World Of… (1984) Camarón: La leyenda del tiempo (1979) David Bowie: Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1980) Ice Cube: AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted (1990) Deulgukhwa: 들국화 (1985) Bad Brains: Bad Brains (1981) The Raincoats: The Raincoats (1979) Terry Riley: A Rainbow in Curved Air (1969) Queen: Jazz (1978) Rihanna: Anti (2016) Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West (1997)

Veja também

MELHORAS Após mal súbito, Luan Santana retoma agenda de shows e leva puxão de orelha: "Não tem mais 20 anos"