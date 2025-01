Rússia disparou 'mais de 40 mísseis' contra o setor energético ucraniano, diz Zelensky

A Rússia lançou "mais de 40 mísseis" e "mais de 70 drones" em um novo ataque maciço ao setor energético da Ucrânia, disse o presidente Volodimir Zelensky nesta quarta-feira (15).

Another massive Russian attack. It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains unchanged: our energy infrastructure. Among their objectives were gas and energy facilities that sustain normal life for our people. Over 40 missiles were launched in this attack,… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 15, 2025